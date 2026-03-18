Iraq’s Speaker urges use of constitutional terms to label the governments

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi and Deputy Speaker Farhad Al-Atroshi on Wednesday rejected the use of “non-constitutional” labels to describe the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), urging adherence to official terminology.

Al-Halbousi said the KRG should not deal with the federal government on an equal footing, stressing that using the term “Baghdad government” is unacceptable as the constitution clearly defines the entities as the federal government, the Regional government, and provincial councils.

He called on KRG institutions to use constitutional and legal terms in their official communications when referring to the federal government.

Al-Atroshi also urged federal institutions to avoid terms such as “Erbil government” or “northern Iraq,” saying such language carries misleading connotations and reflects political disputes.