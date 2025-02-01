Iraq’s Parliament Speaker to visit Iran on official trip

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani will visit Tehran on Sunday upon an official invitation.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News that “Al-Mashhadani will head a parliamentary delegation to the Iranian capital on Sunday afternoon…Discussions will cover several key issues of mutual interest between the two countries.”

This will be Al-Mashhadani’s first foreign visit since taking office as Parliament Speaker in October 2024.

Days after his appointment, he received an official invitation to visit Tehran from Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh.