After 9 months, Al-Maliki revives Al-Halbousi’s political career

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, revealed the potential for amendments to the internal regulations of the Iraqi Parliament. A move aligns with long-standing calls by the leader of the Progress Party (Taqadum), Mohammad al-Halbousi, who has sought to allow his party to nominate a successor.

A representative of the State of Law Coalition, Aref al-Hamami, told Shafaq News, “The statements issued by Sunni blocs regarding the resolution of the parliamentary speaker election issue prompted the Shiite Coordination Framework to arrange a leadership-level meeting in the coming days to address the matter.”

Al-Hamami added, “Al-Maliki stressed the importance of continuing dialogue to resolve the crisis and finalize the Speaker election. If the political blocs agree to reopen nominations for the position, the Parliament is capable of amending its internal regulations and reinitiating the nomination process.”

Regarding the date for electing the new Speaker, Al-Hamami expected to hold a session after the Arbaeen pilgrimage, though no specific date has been set until the matter is resolved.

Last Tuesday, six Sunni parliamentary factions declared their intention to propose a new candidate for the Speaker’s position, replacing the ousted Mohammad al-Halbousi. The factions assert that they possess a parliamentary majority.

According to a joint statement from the Progress (Taqadumm), National Gatherings (Al-jamaheer al-Wataniya), Al Hasm al-Watani, Al-Sadara, Iraqi National Project, and Initiative (Al-Mubadara) parties, an agreement has been reached on nominating a candidate for the parliamentary Speaker.

Sources informed Shafaq News that the candidate agreed upon by the six factions is Ziad al-Janabi, who is close to al-Halbousi.