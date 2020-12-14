Al-Maliki calls for non-selective implementation of the constitution and confirmed his solidarity with Kurdish demands

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, stressed on Monday the need to solve Baghdad and Erbil's problems, calling for intensifying efforts to pass the wealth distribution law.

The Media Office of State of Law said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that Al-Maliki received in his office in Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation headed by Vice President of the Regional Government, Qubad Talabani. The two sides discussed developments in the political and security situations in Iraq and the region and the relationship between the federal and regional governments.

Al-Maliki stressed, according to the statement, the need to solve the problems between Baghdad and Erbil, apply the principles of the constitution "without selectivity" from any party, and achieve the interests of the Iraqi people everywhere; expressing solidarity with the demands of the Kurdish people that are consistent with the legal and constitutional contexts.

Al-Maliki called on the political forces to intensify efforts and dialogues to approve the law of the distribution of natural wealth in Parliament.