Sunni Bloc Cell: Uniting to tackle Iraq’s stability, displacement

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani met with prominent Sunni political leaders, forming what he described as the “Sunni Bloc Cell.”

According to a statement from the Speaker’s media office, the meeting focused on security, governance, and the situation of displaced persons, detainees, and refugees. The leaders emphasized the need for “comprehensive solutions” to these humanitarian concerns.

They also discussed improving state institutions and strengthening provincial councils to support development and stability. Participants stressed a “unified Sunni stance” on regional matters while maintaining Iraq’s security, sovereignty, and balanced diplomatic ties.

The leaders pledged to advocate for displaced and marginalized communities, calling it “essential for stability in conflict-affected areas.”