Sunni meeting focuses on General Amnesty Law, security

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani hosted a high-level meeting of Sunni political leaders at his residence, a source from the Sunni political alliance reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the meeting focused on ensuring the proper application of the General Amnesty Law, particularly regarding the release of individuals who were forcibly disappeared or detained on questionable charges.

“Participants agreed to establish a structured plan to monitor the Law’s implementation,” the source clarified. “This includes summoning officials from the Ministries of Interior and Justice to review cases, assess legal proceedings, and conduct regular prison visits.”

According to the source, a specialized parliamentary committee will oversee the process and compile official reports. He stressed that passing the General Amnesty Law was a collective effort by all Sunni parliamentary factions and should not be credited to any single party. “This is a matter concerning the entire Sunni community, demonstrating its unity and cohesion.”

Earlier today, a statement from al-Mashhadani’s office highlighted additional topics discussed, including security challenges and governance improvements. The leaders emphasized the need for “comprehensive solutions” to these humanitarian concerns.

They also discussed improving state institutions and strengthening provincial councils to support development and stability. Participants stressed a “unified Sunni stance” on regional matters while maintaining Iraq’s security, sovereignty, and balanced diplomatic ties.

The leaders pledged to advocate for displaced and marginalized communities, calling it “essential for stability in conflict-affected areas.”