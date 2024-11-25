Iraqi Speaker of Parliament prioritizes General Amnesty Law in legislative agenda

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, chaired a meeting of parliamentary bloc leaders to addressed several key issues on the national agenda.

In a statement, al-Mashhadani media office said that parliamentary speaker "stressed the necessity of maintaining Iraqi unity as a priority for the people's representatives and supporting the work of the three presidencies in defending Iraq, particularly as the country faces external threats.”

"Our executive tool today is the Iraqi government, and it is incumbent upon all of us to support it during this phase. We, all of us, will not allow any threats from the Zionist entity to compromise Iraq's security and stability," al-Mashhadani added.

Regarding legislative matters under discussion, al-Mashhadani affirmed that it is preferable to vote on the General Amnesty Law first, given its connection to the rights of oppressed individuals.

According to the statement, the Speaker also listened to the diverse perspectives of the parliamentary bloc leaders and their proposed solutions to the issues discussed in the meeting.

The General Amnesty Law, first enacted in 2008, has become a focal point of Sunni political demands for national reconciliation. The 2016 revision aimed to increase Sunni inclusion in Iraq’s political framework but faced resistance from Shia factions, concerned it could enable the release of convicted terrorists.

Proposed amendments now exclude individuals convicted of terrorism and serious crimes, seeking compromise. However, the law remains divisive, as Shia leaders prioritize national security, while Sunni representatives view it as critical for peace and political balance.