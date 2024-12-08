Iraqi parliament unlikely to discuss General Amnesty today, MP says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament is unlikely to discuss divisive legislation, including the General Amnesty Law, during its session on Sunday due to a lack of political consensus, MP said.

Firas Al-Muslmawi, a member of the SLC, told Shafaq News, "The lack of political consensus is likely to postpone these laws to the next legislative term."

Al-Maslamawi suggested the session could pivot to addressing recent developments in Syria. "Parliament may issue an official stance on the unfolding events in Syria, which carry significant security and political implications for Iraq," he added.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News that Speaker of the House, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, and political bloc leaders held a meeting at the State Forces Alliance office to discuss today’s session agenda, approve laws, and deliberate on the situation in Syria and its implications for Iraq.