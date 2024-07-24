Iraqi Parliament delays General Amnesty Law after dispute over Personal Status legislation

Shafaq News/ Raad al-Dahlaki, a representative from the Azm alliance, announced on Wednesday that the Iraqi Parliament's decision on the General Amnesty Law has been postponed due to ongoing disputes over the Personal Status Law.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Dahlaki criticized the Personal Status Law, describing it as "vague and harmful to Iraqi families."

"This legislation poses significant risks and requires extensive debate and consultations before any legislative action," Al-Dahlaki noted that the law's sudden appearance on the parliamentary agenda caught many off guard, prompting over 120 signatures demanding to elevate the age of all groups mentioned in the law.

"The controversy surrounding the Personal Status Law led to disruptions during today's parliamentary session. Disputes over the legislation resulted in the adjournment of the session and the delay of the General Amnesty Law." He explained.

Following the session, al-Dahlaki and other representatives met with the Parliament's presidency to address the issue. "The presidency assured that the General Amnesty Law would be the primary focus of the next parliamentary session and would be discussed as the first item on the agenda.”