State of Law bloc criticizes draft amnesty law

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the State of Law bloc expressed concerns regarding the draft General Amnesty Law, calling for the inclusion of the Public Prosecution Office in amending the law's articles, MP Firas Al-Muslmawi emphasized.

Al-Muslmawi, from the State of Law bloc, told Shafaq News Agency, "One article in the law stipulates the release of corrupt individuals in exchange for returning stolen funds to the state treasury. This is unacceptable, and this article must be removed from the law."

"Another article states that kidnappers who caused disabilities to their victims are not eligible for amnesty. We reject limiting the crime of kidnapping to this condition and demand that anyone involved in kidnapping Iraqis, in any capacity, be excluded from amnesty without exception," Al-Muslmawi stressed.

He added, "Currently, the amendments and comments are still under discussion. If an agreement is reached based on the submitted observations, the law will be included in the session's agenda for voting. However, we firmly oppose granting amnesty to murderers, terrorists, corrupt officials, or kidnappers."

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News that the parliamentary session, initially scheduled for 1 p.m., was set to address and approve controversial laws. However, several MPs left the parliament building due to the lack of consensus on a unified framework for the disputed laws.

Subsequently, the Iraqi Parliament’s presidency officially announced the "postponement" of the session in a brief statement without providing further details.