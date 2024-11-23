Iraqi parliament to resume sessions, key laws up for vote

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the House of Representatives will summon members to resume sessions, with a meeting scheduled for Monday or Tuesday next week.

The member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, Aref Al-Hamami, told Shafaq News that the first or second session will include votes on several important laws, including the Personal Status and the General Amnesty Laws.

He added that "the Personal Status Law is ready for voting," noting that "the General Amnesty Law requires a minor amendment before it can be passed."

Al-Hamami also pointed out that " Property Restitution Law faces political disagreements among factions, with the Sunni bloc firmly opposing its passage in parliament."

The Presidency of the Iraqi Council of Representatives recently decided to extend the legislative term by 30 days starting November 9, 2024, under Article 58 of the Iraqi Constitution.

The extension aims to facilitate parliamentary work and the passage of stalled legislation, especially after repeated session delays. It also provides additional time for the government to submit the 2025 general budget draft before the end of the year, according to the Parliamentary Legal Committee.

General Amnesty Law: Sunni Demand

The General Amnesty Law, first enacted in 2008, has become a focal point of Sunni political demands for national reconciliation. The 2016 revision aimed to increase Sunni inclusion in Iraq’s political framework but faced resistance from Shia factions, concerned it could enable the release of convicted terrorists.

Proposed amendments now exclude individuals convicted of terrorism and serious crimes, seeking compromise. However, the law remains divisive, as Shia leaders prioritize national security, while Sunni representatives view it as critical for peace and political balance.

Personal Status and PMF Pension Laws: Shia Demands

The Personal Status Law originally passed in 1959, is a legal flashpoint as proposed amendments allow Iraqis to choose religious laws for personal status matters. Critics argue this shift risks eroding progress on women's rights, potentially allowing child marriages and weakening custody laws. While Shia supporters claim it’s constitutional, civil activists warn it could hinder gender equality.

Separately, the PMF Pension Law seeks to formalize benefits for fighters in the predominantly Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), granting pensions and medical care. Although this law acknowledges the PMF’s role in Iraq’s defense, concerns arise over sectarian favoritism and budget strain, with critics arguing it could deepen sectarian rifts.

Property Restitution Law: Kurdish Demand

The Property Restitution Law, championed by Kurdish factions, seeks to restore lands seized from Kurds and Turkmen during the Baathist era, aiming to address historical injustices in areas like Kirkuk. While the law has garnered some support, ethnic tensions persist, as Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen view land redistribution through competing group interests. Resolving these disputes could promote justice, but factional divides have prolonged delays, and reflection.