Iraqi Parliament: War threatens energy and development

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament warned, on Saturday, of the ongoing conflict in the region and its repercussions on the development and energy market of the Gulf countries and Iraq if it is not stopped.

During his meeting with ambassadors of the Gulf countries to Iraq, to discuss latest developments in the region, Acting Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi said, “Iraq today seeks to foster common perceptions with the region and the Gulf countries and in particular, to contribute to reducing tensions and escalation.” He highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy by the legislative institution in addressing the current circumstances that threaten the security and stability of all nations.

According to Al-Mandalawi, “the silence of the international community towards the scenes of killing innocent people, medical personnel, paramedics and peacekeepers, and bombing hospitals and populated buildings in Gaza and Lebanon has become a green light and unconditional support for Israel in continuing to commit unprecedented bloody genocide” in the world.

The Parliament Speaker also warned that the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the region extend beyond the parties involved and that “our countries will face significant negative impacts on the energy market, development, investment environment, air transportation sector, and more.”