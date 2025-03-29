Sunni rivalry blocks Iraq Amnesty Law committee

Shafaq News/ A sharp dispute has emerged among Sunni political leaders over the leadership of a committee tasked with implementing Iraq’s amended General Amnesty Law, a political source stated on Sunday.

The conflict centers on a rivalry between lawmakers Talal Al-Zobai and Karim Abtan, both vying for the position, the source told Shafaq News.

Tensions escalated into a heated exchange two days ago between Al-Zobai and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, the source added. To defuse the situation and prevent further controversy, Al-Mashhadani decided to assume leadership of the committee himself, effectively sidelining both contenders.

Despite the internal wrangling, the committee has yet to be formally established. However, disagreements surfaced even before official formation procedures began.

Amending Iraq’s General Amnesty Law has been a key demand of Sunni political parties, which made it a condition for supporting Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government in 2022.

Sunni parties argue that the law is necessary to correct judicial errors and review sentences handed down under anti-terrorism legislation, particularly those affecting individuals convicted during the period of ISIS control over Sunni-majority areas in Iraq.