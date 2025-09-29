Iraq's Amnesty Law sets over 9,000 inmates free

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has released more than 9,000 prisoners since courts began enforcing the revised General Amnesty Law approved earlier this year, the Justice Ministry revealed on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said 9,410 inmates had been freed as part of efforts to “facilitate the law’s implementation." It did not specify how many more prisoners could be eligible.

Courts began applying the amendment on February 6, 2025, after the Supreme Judicial Council instructed judges to enforce the second revision of the law, passed by Parliament in January.

Read more: Beyond "Innocent People": Uunpacking Iraq's new Amnesty Law

The law excludes those convicted of terrorism, murder, and other serious crimes but allows thousands serving lighter sentences to walk free. Officials have explained that the measure is intended to ease prison overcrowding and respond to political pressure for more pardons.

Read more: Iraqi prisons overcrowded, plagued by diseases, drugs, and torture, report finds