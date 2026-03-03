IAEA reports damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

IAEA reports damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility
2026-03-03T11:59:48+00:00

Shafaq News- Vienna

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Tuesday that buildings at Iran’s underground Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz sustained damage, with no expected radiological impact.

Preliminary inspections detected no radioactive leakage, and the agency indicated on X that the damage was confined to structures without significantly disrupting nuclear operations.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon