IAEA reports damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility
Shafaq News- Vienna
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Tuesday that buildings at Iran’s underground Fuel Enrichment Plant in Natanz sustained damage, with no expected radiological impact.
Preliminary inspections detected no radioactive leakage, and the agency indicated on X that the damage was confined to structures without significantly disrupting nuclear operations.
Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely… pic.twitter.com/7CS7BRZo1s— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 3, 2026