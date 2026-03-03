IRGC says it destroyed hostile group targets in Iraq’s Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it destroyed targets belonging to hostile groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region that were allegedly planning to infiltrate Iran and carry out operations.

In a brief statement, the IRGC said the sites targeted were linked to groups it accused of preparing cross-border attacks, without providing further details on the locations or potential casualties.

The IRGC added that it would “confront hostile groups swiftly and decisively in any country,” reiterating its warning against what it described as threats to Iran’s security.

Earlier today, Shafaq News correspondent reported that explosions struck Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, targeting the headquarters of the opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Koya district.