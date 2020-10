Shafaq News / Iran intensified its artillery strikes in north of Erbil on Thursday in an offensive against Kurdish fighters.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, Iranian artillery struck around Barbazin, one of border towns in Sidekan, north of Erbil.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Iranian and Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that they target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.