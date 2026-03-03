USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar declined against the Iraqi dinar at the close of trading on Tuesday in Iraq, settling near 155,300 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded on Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 155,300 dinars per $100, up from 155,000 dinars recorded earlier in the previous session.

In the capital’s exchange shops, the dollar sold for 155,750 dinars and bought for 154,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region’s capital, the currency also slipped, with selling prices at 154,900 dinars per $100 and buying prices at 154,800 dinars.