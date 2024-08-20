USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar saw a slight increase on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 149,250 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, the selling price was 150,250 IQD, while the buying price was 148,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 149,400 IQD and the buying price was 149,300 IQD per $100.