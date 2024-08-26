Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, 200 dinars below the morning rates.

The prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,000.