USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the price of the US dollar soared in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 149,500 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad's local markets, the selling price reached 150,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 148,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,700 IQD and the buying price was 149,600 IQD per $100.