USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-06-25T08:05:49+00:00
Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar rose, on Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.
Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 147,900 IQD per $100.
The selling prices in local Baghdad markets stood at 148,750 IQD and the buying price at 146,750 IQD per $100.
In Erbil, the selling price was 147,800 IQD and the buying price was 147,700 IQD per $100.