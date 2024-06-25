USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar rose, on Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 147,900 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in local Baghdad markets stood at 148,750 IQD and the buying price at 146,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,800 IQD and the buying price was 147,700 IQD per $100.