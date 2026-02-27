Baghdad music night revives 1990s Iraqi songs

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad-based civil society organization held a music night dedicated to Iraqi songs from the 1990s, aiming to revive classic melodies while providing a stage for young performers.

The concert took place on Thursday at the Adoba Organization for Democracy and Development hall in Karrada, where participants performed works associated with Kazem al-Saher and Karim Mansour. Speaking to Shafaq News, organizers presented the event as part of broader efforts to support emerging talent and introduce familiar repertoire in a contemporary style.

Composer Ali Mudhafar explained to Shafaq News that the 1990s were chosen for their artistic influence, particularly during Ramadan, noting that the decade combined innovative arrangements with foundations rooted in the 1960s and 1970s, which helped the music endure across generations. The program, he said, introduced updated rhythms and selective rearrangements while preserving original compositions, adding that audience engagement was strong, with further refinements planned alongside restrained instrumentation.

Deputy head Mohammed Jahadi described it as “one of several youth-focused initiatives linking cultural activity with civic engagement,” while attendee Tareq Hashem, who spoke to our agency, viewed the blend of classic and contemporary elements as “a bridge between generations.”