Tehran rejects IAEA resolution, escalates nuclear activities

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iran began operating advanced centrifuges by injecting gas into them as a response to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) decision regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated consider that Iran considers the IAEA’s Board of Governors unjustified, adding, "European Troika and the United States have used Iran’s nuclear activities as a pretext for their illegitimate actions against Tehran."

He pointed out that the European and American stance on Iran’s nuclear program has led to further escalation in relations, emphasizing that Iran sees its actions as a "legitimate response to unjust Western policies."

In a related context, Behrouz Kamalvandi, Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, confirmed that the country has begun utilizing a series of new, advanced centrifuges.

In a televised interview, Kamalvandi stated that "Iran considers these measures part of its right to develop its nuclear program for peaceful purposes, despite international sanctions and pressure."

The IAEA's 35-nation board adopted a resolution introduced by Western powers (Britain, France, Germany, and the U.S.) urging Iran to meet its legal obligations and provide credible explanations for uranium particles found at undeclared sites. Despite opposition from China, Russia, and Burkina Faso, the motion passed with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and Venezuela abstaining from the vote.

The resolution also calls for a comprehensive report on Iran's nuclear activities by spring 2025, highlighting the urgency of addressing these concerns. It also urges Tehran to provide "technically credible explanations" regarding uranium particles allegedly detected at two undeclared sites within the country.