PMF rejects claims of Kirkuk drone launch in Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) denied reports that a drone used in Sunday’s attack on the Khor Mor (Kormor) gas field in the Kurdistan region was launched from Kirkuk.

The attack, which occurred at 19:15 local time, caused a small fire near a fuel tank but did not result in casualties or material damage, nor did it disrupt operations at the field operated by UAE-based Dana Gas.

Ali al-Husseini, Relations Officer in the PMF’s North Axis, dismissed the allegations, "The claim that a drone was launched from Bashir village in Tuz Khurmatu, south of Kirkuk, to strike the gas facility in al-Sulaymaniyah province is surprising and untrue. Those making these accusations must provide evidence."

He emphasized to Shafaq News that the area’s security situation remains stable. "Accusations should be backed by facts, not false reports," he added.

Earlier, the General Directorate of Counter-Terrorism in the Kurdistan Region stated that the Khor Mor field was targeted by an explosive-laden drone that originated from the Bashir area and was launched by “outlawed militias."