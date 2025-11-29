Khor Mor shutdown costs Kurdistan over $7.4M per day

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymnaiyah

The Kurdistan Region is losing more than $7.41 million per day due to the halt of gas production at the Khor Mor field, the Eco Iraq Observatory said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Observatory calculated losses based on the field’s pre-attack output of 530 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, valued at roughly $10,000 per million cubic feet. It noted that the estimate does not include producer fees, transport costs, or losses stemming from reduced electricity generation.

The group added that replacing the halted supplies with imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) — widely used for power generation — would impose “very high” costs on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, citing the difficulty of transporting LNG through existing pipelines and the rising expense of shipping and unloading.

According to the Observatory, Khor Mor also produces 1,580 tons of LPG (cooking gas) daily, priced at about $500 per ton, in addition to 22,000 barrels per day of gas condensate valued at around $60 a barrel.

The Khor Mor field in Chamchamal of Al-Sulaymnaiyah was struck by drones late Wednesday, triggering a massive fire and causing significant material damage but no casualties. The attack cut off gas supplies to power stations, leading to widespread electricity shortages across the Kurdistan Region and parts of Iraq.

