Rocket attack hits gas field in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / A local source reported on Wednesday that the Khor Mor gas field in the Chemchemal district of al-Sulaymaniyah province came under missile attack. The source stated that "the attack involved two rockets, causing no significant damages."

The origin of the strike was traced back to the Tuz Khurmatu district, the source added.

No entity has claimed responsibility for the assaults targeting the Khor Mor field, a site dedicated to gas extraction and production. However, regional officials have implicated armed groups closely linked to Iran in previous similar attacks on oil facilities within the region. Notable targets of these attacks included oil installations and the U.S. consulate, as well as the Harir air base in Erbil to the north.

The Khor Mor gas field stands as one of the largest gas fields, supplying natural liquefied gas to power generation stations. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in meeting the populace's demands for gas used in cooking and heating.