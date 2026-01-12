Gaza death toll surpasses 71,400 since October 2023

Shafaq News– Gaza

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has risen to 71,419, with 171,318 others injured, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement since October 11, 2025, resulted in the deaths of 442 Palestinians and injuries to 1,240 others, confirming that the war caused extensive destruction across the Strip, affecting about 90 percent of civilian infrastructure. It added that the United Nations has estimated the cost of reconstruction at around $70 billion.

The Palestinian Civil Defense also reported that an estimated 10,000 people remain missing under the rubble across the territory.

Earlier, the Director-General of the World Health Organization said more than 18,000 patients require medical evacuation outside the Gaza Strip.

Over 39,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both parents since October 2023, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reported, the largest orphan crisis in modern history. Among them are approximately 17,000 children left without either parent.

A US-sponsored ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas on October 9, 2025, ending more than two years of conflict in Gaza. The first phase of the truce included the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas during the October 7 operation, a phased Israeli withdrawal toward the “yellow line,” and the delivery of humanitarian aid. The second phase envisions a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the deployment of international forces to help maintain stability, and the establishment of governing structures for the territory.