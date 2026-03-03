Basrah crudes rise with a global surge

Shafaq News– Basrah

On Tuesday, Basrah crude prices recorded more than 6% gains, moving in line with the broader trend in global oil markets

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $4.25, or 6.30%, to $71.72 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude increased by $4.25, or 6.12%, to settle at $73.67 per barrel.

In international markets, Brent crude futures rose $1.70, or 2.2%, to $79.44 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed $1.17, or 1.6%, to $72.40 a barrel.