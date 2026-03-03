Iran’s Assembly of Experts: Successor to Khamenei will be chosen soon

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for appointing a successor to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that selecting the next leader “will not take long.”

Ali Moallemi, a member of the Assembly of Experts, said the period for choosing a new leader “will not be prolonged,” stressing that members had sworn not to allow personal preferences or political and factional considerations to influence the selection process.

On March 1, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was appointed to assume the Supreme Leader’s duties within a temporary leadership council, alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei.

The interim leadership council is overseeing the country’s affairs until a new Supreme Leader is formally elected.