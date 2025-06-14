Khamenei’s adviser killed in Israel’s Rising Lion

Shafaq News/ Ali Shamkhani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has died from injuries sustained during the opening wave of Israeli strikes under Operation Rising Lion, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

Shamkhani, former Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was a key figure in the country’s defense and intelligence leadership and widely regarded as one of Khamenei’s most trusted aides.

Reports indicated he was critically wounded when an Israeli missile struck his residence in Tehran early Friday. The Israeli strikes, described as the most extensive attack on Iran’s strategic infrastructure in decades, also killed several senior commanders and nuclear scientists across multiple cities.