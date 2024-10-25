Assassination attempt on Khamenei's representative in Iran: Critical condition reported

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Tasnim news agency, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), announced that a representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was the target of an assassination attempt, with the motives still unknown.

According to Tasnim, cleric Mohammad Sabahi, a representative of Khamenei in Fars Province, sustained a gunshot wound to the head following an attack by an unidentified assailant.

The agency reported that Sabahi was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. ISNA news agency indicated that he is undergoing surgery at a hospital in Kazeroon. Tasnim noted that the attack occurred after Friday prayers in Kazeroon, and the assailant was "neutralized immediately," with reports suggesting he is "not related to what is known as the veterans." Conflicting reports regarding the assailant's identity and motives have emerged.

A spokesperson for the policymaking council of the Supreme Leader's office urged the public not to heed any unfounded rumors surrounding the assassination attempt on Sabahi.