IRGC strikes Israeli military bases

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had targeted Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv in a wide-ranging missile attack launched from Iran.

In its second statement of the day, the IRGC clarified that "the strikes were aimed at the Netzarim base for F-35 aircraft, which was reportedly involved in the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, as well as three military bases around Tel Aviv."

The IRGC further stated in a third announcement that "this operation was conducted in the context of the legitimate right to defense and per international law. Any foolishness from the enemy will be met with a devastating response."

Additionally, Iranian state television reported that the IRGC used missile defense systems for the first time during the attack on Israel. According to a source within the IRGC, "for the first time, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard successfully destroyed the Arrow-3 defense system designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere."

Earlier, the IRGC noted that the missile strikes were in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran at the end of June, as well as for Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Abbas Nilforushan, the operations commander of the IRGC, in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs last Friday.

In response, Israeli officials have vowed to retaliate strongly against the Iranian missile attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in ongoing security discussions. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized that the Iranian attack "will have consequences" and that military leadership in Israel has contingency plans in place.