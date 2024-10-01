IRGC launches strikes key military targets in Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched dozens of missiles targeting critical military sites in the heart of Israel, in retaliation for the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and Nelforushan.

IRGC stated that the operation was conducted following “a decision by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, with direct support from the Iranian military.”

The statement emphasized that this missile strike was “a retaliatory action against the enemy for the martyrdom of leaders who are seen as symbols of the resistance.”

Additionally, IRGC warned that any Israeli military response to this operation would result in even more devastating and powerful attacks, noting that this strike was only the first wave of assaults.