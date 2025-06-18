Israel strikes sites near Khamenei’s residence

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted sensitive military and logistical sites near Tehran, as tensions between Israel and Iran continued to escalate.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli Air Force destroyed Iran’s “General Headquarters for Internal Security,” following military strikes on targets in Tehran.

In a statement, Katz vowed to continue targeting “symbols of power and the Ayatollah’s regime wherever they may be.”

סופת הטורנדו ממשיכה להכות בטהרן. מטוסי חיל האוויר השמידו עכשיו את מפקדת ביטחון הפנים של המשטר האיראני - זרוע הדיכוי המרכזית של הדיקטטור האיראני.כפי שהבטחנו - נמשיך לפגוע בסמלי שלטון ונכה במשטר האייתולות בכל מקום. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 18, 2025

Israel’s public broadcaster noted the Israeli Air Force struck the Lavizan district in northern Tehran, where the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reportedly located.

Additionally, Iranian state outlets reported explosions in the city of Karaj in Alborz province west of Tehran, and strikes on Payam Airport, prompting the deployment of emergency services.

An Israeli airstrike also targeted a building belonging to the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the capital, Tehran.