Israeli Army: Iranian missiles successfully intercepted, some injuries reported

Shafaq News/ Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that the Israeli military successfully intercepted a significant number of Iranian missiles targeting Israel, though some injuries were reported.

In a press conference following the missile strikes across Israel, Hagari stated that "the army currently does not detect any imminent aerial threat from Iran, allowing citizens to leave shelters while remaining vigilant."

Hagari also revealed that US forces assisted in intercepting the missiles, emphasizing that despite the absence of an immediate threat, Israel will maintain its high alert status.

He urged Israelis not to share photos or videos of missile impact sites, noting that the Chief of Staff is currently assessing the situation at the military headquarters.

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of multiple missile strikes on key military targets in Israel, following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian General Nilforushan.