Israeli strikes hit Tehran in new wave

Shafaq News/ A new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in and around Tehran on Wednesday afternoon, according to local media.

Explosions reportedly rocked the Lavizan district, Nobonyad Square, and the city of Karaj, in a mix of missiles and air defenses.

The targeted areas carry strategic relevance, as Lavizan has long drawn scrutiny over suspected nuclear activity, while Karaj is associated with drone and missile production.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had condemned Israeli attacks on the country as a “serious miscalculation,” pledging a forceful response and affirming that Iran will not forgive violations of "its sovereignty or the blood of its martyrs."

He also addressed President Donald Trump’s warning to evacuate Tehran and his threat of assassination, calling the statements “foolish” and warning Washington of “irreversible consequences” if it intervenes.

The escalation, now in its sixth day, continues with sustained missile and drone exchanges, and despite mounting international pressure, neither side has signaled a willingness to de-escalate.