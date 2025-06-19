Iran appoints new IRGC ground forces Commander

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced the appointment of Brigadier General Mohammad Karami as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces.

Tasnim News Agency reported that Khamenei issued a decree assigning Karami to the post following a proposal from the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, citing his competence and extensive experience.

In the decree, Khamenei also commended the “valuable and effective” service of Major General Mohammad Pakpour during his leadership of the IRGC Ground Forces.

The announcement comes two days after the Israeli army reported the assassination of Major General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s newly appointed Chief of War Staff and the highest-ranking military officer in the armed forces.

Notably, Iran has lost several top military figures since the start of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, including Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the IRGC; Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. All of these positions have since been filled.