Ayatollah Khamenei: Israel's war aimed to topple Iranian regime

2025-07-16T13:34:18+00:00

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accused Israel of launching a military campaign aimed at toppling the Iranian leadership, warning that Tehran is prepared to respond with greater force to any future attacks.

In a televised address, Khamenei described last month’s 12-day war as a direct attempt to destabilize Iran’s government, adding that the effort failed to achieve its objectives.

“Iran is capable of delivering a stronger blow to its enemies than what it carried out during last month’s conflict with Israel,” he noted, emphasizing the country’s military readiness.

Khamenei also labeled Israel a “cancerous tumor,” holding the United States responsible for backing Israeli military actions.

Highlighting the importance of national unity, Khamenei called on Iranians to uphold it as a collective duty. “The Iranian people will never appear weak,” he remarked. “We possess all the necessary tools.”

