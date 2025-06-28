Trump disputes Khamenei's victory claim

Shafaq News - Washington

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump challenged Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assertions about winning the recent war with Israel, expressing skepticism about their accuracy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Khamenei’s claim as false, stressing that the Iranian leader is aware it does not reflect reality. “He knows it’s not true,” Trump wrote, while also mentioning being fully aware of Khamenei’s location during the conflict but choosing not to authorize US or Israeli forces to target him.

Trump further revealed that, in the final phase of the war, he requested Israel to recall a large number of aircraft that were en route to Tehran, highlighting its efforts to explore possible measures, including easing sanctions on Iran, aimed at giving the country a chance to recover.

Encouraging Iran to reengage with the international system, Trump cautioned that ‘’failure to do so could lead to worsening conditions.’’