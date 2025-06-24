I’m not pleased with you: Trump denounces Iran and Israel for ceasefire violation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump criticized both Iran and Israel for violating a ceasefire he had announced earlier in the day, warning that any further breaches would carry serious consequences.

“I’m not pleased with either of them,” he remarked during a press appearance.

In a direct warning posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump addressed Israel, stating, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME.”

Trump also claimed that recent US strikes had effectively dismantled Iran’s nuclear program. “Iran’s nuclear capabilities are gone,” he noted, adding that Tehran will never be able to restart its nuclear program again.