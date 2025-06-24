Iran’s Security Council warns of firm response to any future Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared on Tuesday that the recent military campaign against Israel and US targets had achieved its goals, asserting that a “national consensus” and coordinated resistance forced a ceasefire on what it called the “Zionist enemy and its terrorist supporters.”

The statement came following nearly two weeks of escalating hostilities, during which Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes after Israeli and American attacks targeted key nuclear and military facilities.

The council praised Iran’s Armed Forces for their “courage and sacrifice” under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and hailed the country’s military coordination in delivering what it described as “decisive blows” to US forces at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar and to Israeli military sites across occupied territories.

“Vigilance, unity, and resistance — supported by the unwavering will of the Iranian people — shattered the enemy’s strategy,” the statement read, emphasizing that Iran’s readiness had been shaped by years of “creative and relentless struggle by Islamic warriors.”

The council described the 12-day confrontation as a “bloody and heroic battle” that demonstrated Iran’s ability to respond proportionately and promptly to any form of aggression. It warned that the Islamic Republic does not seek war but will “respond decisively and severely to any attack on its people, territory, or interests.”

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not initiate conflict, but will firmly punish any hostile action.”

The ceasefire, which took effect early Tuesday, remains fragile amid conflicting reports over its implementation. Israeli officials have accused Iran of violating the truce, while Tehran has denied any post-ceasefire missile launches.