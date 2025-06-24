Israel accepts ceasefire with Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump to halt hostilities with Iran.

Netanyahu cautioned that Israel would respond decisively to any breach of the truce by Tehran, declaring, “We have achieved all objectives of the war with Iran.”

“We have removed the nuclear threats posed by Iran,” he continued, while expressing appreciation to Trump for what he described as a decisive role in eliminating the threat of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Iran also accepted the ceasefire. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously confirmed Tehran’s approval of the proposal, stressing that Iran would remain “vigilant toward any future aggression.”

Their remarks followed a statement from President Trump, who earlier indicated that both sides had agreed to a temporary ceasefire expected to take effect “within the next few hours.”

The escalation began nearly two weeks ago, when Israeli forces struck several Iranian sites, including nuclear facilities in Fordow and Isfahan, as well as military airbases and research centers.

In retaliation, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones targeting key locations across Israel, intensifying the confrontation before the latest diplomatic push brought both sides to a temporary halt.