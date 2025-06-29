Khamenei dismisses Trump's strike claims as 'exaggerated'

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the comments as exaggerated and misleading.

In a post on X, Khamenei argued that Trump had overstated the impact of the strikes to obscure what he referred to as a “hidden truth” behind the operation.

رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در شرح آنچه که واقع شد، بزرگنمایی غیرمتعارفی کرد که معلوم شد به این بزرگنمایی احتیاج دارد. هرکسی میشنید آن حرفها را میفهمید که در زیر ظاهر این حرفها یک حقیقت دیگری وجود دارد. کاری نتوانستند انجام بدهند و بزرگنمایی میکنند تا حقیقت را بپوشانند و مکتوم نگه دارند. — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) June 29, 2025

“The US President used highly exaggerated language to describe what occurred,” Khamenei wrote adding that “Everyone who heard those words could sense that something else was being concealed.”

Yesterday, Trump renewed his criticism of Khamenei’s previous remarks on the ongoing conflict with Israel, questioning the credibility of the Supreme Leader’s statements, and casting doubt on their accuracy.

The US President also rejected claims that he had offered Iran $30 billion to help develop a civilian nuclear program, dismissing the reports as fabrications by what he described as “dishonest media outlets aiming to mislead the public.”