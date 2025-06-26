Iran’s Khamenei claims victory over Israel, warns of retaliation

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollaj Ali Khamenei on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to accept an “unconditional surrender,” calling it an unrealistic demand.

In a nationally broadcast speech, Khamenei congratulated the Iranian people on what he described as a “decisive victory” over Israel, referring to the recent military confrontation, adding that the United States intervened directly in the conflict only after it became clear that Israel was on the verge of total defeat.

“Despite all the noise and claims, the Zionist regime [Israel] was nearly destroyed,” he said, noting that Washington's military intervention had failed to achieve any results. He further warned that any future aggression against Iran would be met with repeated strikes on American military installations.

Khamenei accused Washington of exaggerating the scale of its military actions while downplaying Iran’s retaliatory strikes, including those on the Al-Udeid base in Qatar.