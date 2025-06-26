Iran’s Khamenei claims victory over Israel, warns of retaliation
Shafaq News – Tehran
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollaj Ali Khamenei on Thursday
rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to accept an “unconditional
surrender,” calling it an unrealistic demand.
In a nationally broadcast speech, Khamenei congratulated the
Iranian people on what he described as a “decisive victory” over Israel,
referring to the recent military confrontation, adding that the United States
intervened directly in the conflict only after it became clear that Israel was
on the verge of total defeat.
“Despite all the noise and claims, the Zionist regime [Israel]
was nearly destroyed,” he said, noting that Washington's military intervention
had failed to achieve any results. He further
warned that any future aggression against Iran would be met with
repeated strikes on American military installations.
Khamenei accused Washington of exaggerating the scale of its
military actions while downplaying Iran’s retaliatory strikes, including those
on the Al-Udeid base in
Qatar.