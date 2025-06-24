Netanyahu: US-Israel operation shattered Iran’s nuclear power

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “historic victory” over Iran, crediting US President Donald Trump for unprecedented military support.

In a televised statement, Netanyahu affirmed, “We sent Iran’s nuclear program down the drain,” adding, if anyone in Iran tries to restore that program, “Israel will act with the same determination and power.”

Despite earlier US criticism, Netanyahu praised an Israeli airstrike carried out just before the Iran-Israel ceasefire took effect. He described the raid as “the most severe blow in the regime’s history.”

Turning to Gaza,he stressed the urgency of defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

He also expressed hope for a new regional framework. “With the Iranian axis shattered, we will build an axis of prosperity and peace for the nations of the region—and beyond.”