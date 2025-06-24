Last Israeli attack before ceasefire: Targeting IRGC in Iran

Shafaq News/ A senior Israeli security official revealed Tuesday that Israel's overnight military operation in Iran struck a wide array of strategic targets, including facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), military industrial sites, and nuclear research laboratories.

While the Israeli army had initially confirmed only that it struck rocket launch platforms in western Iran, the official disclosed that the strikes—carried out between Monday night and early Tuesday—were far more extensive, hitting “dozens of objectives across Iran.”

Among the targets were IRGC command centers, installations tied to Iran’s weapons production and defense industry, and laboratories associated with the country’s nuclear program. The official noted that some of these locations had been hit in previous strikes but were targeted again to “deepen the achievement and increase the scale of damage.”

In addition, Israeli forces reportedly attempted to assassinate several Iranian figures, though confirmation of the results is still pending.

Within an hour of the Israeli strikes, Iran launched multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities in what it called a direct response. Shortly after, both sides announced a ceasefire. However, Israeli media later reported that Iran violated the ceasefire by launching additional attacks. In response, Israel’s Defense Minister vowed retaliation “in the heart of Tehran.”

Iran did not report the last attack after the ceasefire announcement.