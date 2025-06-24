Ceasefire begins between Israel and Iran following Iranian last wave

Shafaq News/ A ceasefire between Israel and Iran has officially gone into effect at 07:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Israel’s public broadcaster.

Iranian state media also confirmed the development, declaring that the ceasefire was “imposed on the enemy” following Iran’s large-scale military response to what it described as “American aggression.”

No official statements were released by Iranian and Israeli authorities.

The announcement comes just hours after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in response to American air raids that targeted Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump had previously announced a proposed "temporary truce" between Tehran and Tel Aviv. He also praised American military personnel for their role in forcing Iran to the table.

Earlier statements from Iranian officials, including diplomat Abbas Araghchi, had made clear that Iran would halt its military response only if Israeli attacks ceased by 4 a.m. Tehran time. However, he denied receiving any proposal from the United States.

In the days leading up to the ceasefire, Iran and Israel exchanged heavy firepower, with Israel targeting nuclear and military assets deep inside Iran, and Tehran responding with ballistic missile and drone strikes against Israeli and American military positions.

The conflict, which erupted on June 13, marked a sharp escalation in regional hostilities, involving unprecedented direct strikes on nuclear infrastructure, military leaders, and strategic bases.