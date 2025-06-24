Iran denies ceasefire deal with Israel

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected claims of an agreed ceasefire with Israel following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “temporary truce” between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi emphasized that “Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.”

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 24, 2025

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi clarified. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Araghchi praised Iran’s armed forces for their performance over the 12-day conflict, stating, “Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood.”

The remarks followed a statement from President Trump, who earlier claimed that both sides had agreed to a temporary ceasefire that could take effect “within the next few hours.”

The current escalation began nearly two weeks ago, with Israel targeting key Iranian facilities—including nuclear sites in Fordow and Isfahan, as well as airbases and research centers—prompting Iran to launch hundreds of missiles and drones toward strategic locations in Israel.