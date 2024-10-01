Netanyahu warns Iran of consequences after missile attacks

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, on Tuesday, that Iran made a "big mistake" by launching missile attacks against Israel, warning that those who attack Tel Aviv will face retaliation.

During a meeting of the security cabinet, Netanyahu emphasized that "Iran has made a significant error by targeting Israel and will pay the price. Those who attack us will be attacked in return, as we confront the axis of evil."

He also remarked that leaders like Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif have not understood Israel's resolve, nor has Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier, The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had struck significant military targets in Israel with dozens of missiles in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures, including Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon Abbas Nilforushan.